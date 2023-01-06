Look Out Circular (LoC) issued for man who urinated on woman in flight

New-Delhi: A lookout circular has been issued against the man who had allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger aboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

Till now only four crew members have joined the investigation so far. Others are to join the probe today, the Delhi police informed.

The accused identified as Shankar Mishra, is the vice-president of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California. He is a resident of Mumbai.

We have written to the authorities in the immigration department to issue lookout circular against the accused to prevent him from leaving the country,” a senior police official said.

We had sent our teams to Mumbai at his known locations but he was absconding. Our teams are trying to trace him,” police official said.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules.

On Wednesday. Air India has imposed a 30-day flying ban on the accused passenger and set up an internal panel to probe the matter.