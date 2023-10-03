Long weekend rush causes heavy traffic in Bengaluru’s Nandi hills

Bengaluru: The extended weekend of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday on Monday prompted many people to embark on trips to popular destinations within their cities. Recently, the iconic spot of Bengaluru, Nandi Hills, has witnessed long waiting due to heavy traffic on the route for both bikes and cars.

A video shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) captured the scene of heavy traffic in and around Nandi Hills as hordes of visitors flocked to the area.

The video also showed a crowd of people gathered around the long line of cars waiting to reach the destination.

Comments poured in from users who shared their own experiences of being stuck in the traffic near Nandi Hills. Some questioned whether allowing vehicles at the location was a suitable practice given the recurring traffic issues.

Famous weekend getaway from #Bangalore nandi hills had a massive kilo metro jam due to heavy influx of vehicles pic.twitter.com/0gMR5wkrq3 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) October 1, 2023

This video emerged shortly after the city’s outer ring road encountered exceptionally heavy traffic, resulting in locals being unable to attend the performance of South African stand-up comedian Trevor Noah. Some even took to social media to generously offer their tickets to others due to the traffic-related challenges.