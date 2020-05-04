Long queues outside liquor shops in UP

By IANS

Lucknow, May 4 (IANS) Long queues were seen outside liquor shops across Uttar Pradesh since Monday morning as people lined up to purchase liquor.

Liquor shops opened on Monday after a 40-day lockdown and people were seen buying multiple bottles.

The queues were seen from as early as 7 a.m. in some parts of the state capital, and in some areas, social distancing norms were thrown to the wind.

Some liquor outlets made circles outside the shops to ensure social distancing.

Liquor shops located in the hotspot zones, however, remained shut.

Excise Commissioner Sanjay Bhoosreddy inspected a model shop in Mahanagar area to see if the safety protocols were being followed.

 

