Lok Sabha Speaker rejects opposition notice seeking impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

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New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday rejected the impeachment motion notice submitted by opposition members seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The motion, filed on March 12, 2026, under Article 324(5) of the Constitution of India, read with Article 124(4), Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, sought the removal of Gyanesh Kumar. It was submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

A Lok Sabha bulletin said that the Speaker has refused to admit the motion after due consideration.

“After due consideration of the notice of Motion and a careful and objective assessment of all relevant aspects and issues involved therein, the Speaker Lok Satsha, in exercise of the powers vested to non under section of the Judge (Injury) Act, 1958, has refused to admit the said notice of motion,” it said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the BJP-led government over the rejection of opposition motion.

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“We know what happened to the last Chairman of the Rajya Sabha who accepted a petition moved by Opposition MPs,” he said in a post on X, attaching the Lok Sabha bulletin

Jagdeep Dhankhar had resigned as Rajya Sabha Chairman in July last year citing health grounds.

Opposition parties have been taking potshots at the government over his resignation.

(Source: ANI)