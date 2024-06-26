Lok Sabha Speaker Election: BJP’s Om Birla vs Congress’s K Suresh

New-Delhi: The election for the post of the speaker in the Lok Sabha will take place today. As the appointment of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha failed to reach a consensus, the government and the Opposition agreed for an election, which is rare in the Parliament.

Usually, the Speaker is appointed without election with the consent of both sides.

The contest will be between the BJP’s Om Birla, three-time MP from Rajasthan’s Kota and the Speaker in the last Lok Sabha and Congress’s eight-term MP from Kerala’s Mavelikara, K Suresh.

The Speaker is elected by simple majority taking into account the number of MPs present and voting.

According to the Constitution of India, the post of the Speaker falls vacant just before the newly elected Lok Sabha convenes for its first session. Meanwhile, the President appoints a pro-tem Speaker to oversee the initial proceedings, including administering the oath of office to the newly elected Members of Parliament.