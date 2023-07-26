Lok Sabha Speaker allows Opposition’s No-Confidence Motion against Centre

New-Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)’s notice for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

A no-confidence motion has been moved against the PM Modi government by Congress’s Lok Sabha Deputy and North east leader Gaurav Gogoi.

As per the rules of the Lok Sabha, a minimum of 50 MPs have to accept the motion and accordingly the Speaker will announce a date for discussion, which has to happen within 10 days.

The decision to move the motion comes after the monsoon session of Parliament faced disruption for four consecutive days due to the opposition’s demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the ethnic violence in Manipur.

As the Opposition parties continued to protest in Parliament, demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned twice.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will allot appropriate time for discussion.