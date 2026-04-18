Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourn sine die; Budget Session comes to an end

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New Delhi: As Saturday marked the final day of the Special Parliament Session, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla concluded the proceedings, formally bringing the Budget session to a close. Rajya Sabha Chairman Vice-President C.P Radhakrishnan adjourned the Upper House of Parliament shortly after.

The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, in his valedictory address, said that with the conclusion of the 270th Session of the House, the Budget Session of Parliament has come to an end. He expressed appreciation to members for their valuable contributions, which he said enriched the debates in the House.

He noted that among the three parliamentary sessions, the Budget Session holds primacy as it is the longest and most significant, with budgetary allocations, policies, and priorities having a direct impact on the country’s development and citizens’ lives.

Recalling the proceedings, the Chairman said the session began with a four-day discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, in which 79 members participated. He added that the Prime Minister’s reply provided clarity on several issues raised by members.

He further said the discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 was comprehensive and incisive, with 97 members participating over four days. The House also held detailed discussions on the functioning of two key ministries.

The Chairman took note of suo motu statements made by the Commerce and Industry Minister on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and by the External Affairs Minister on the situation in West Asia. He also referred to the Prime Minister’s statement on the West Asia conflict, highlighting its impact on India’s energy security and the need for collective national resolve.

He informed that 50 Private Members’ Bills were introduced during the session. Members also spoke in 12 regional languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution on 94 occasions.

Highlighting the performance of the House, he said it functioned for 157 hours and 40 minutes, with productivity at 109.87 per cent. During the session, 117 questions were taken up, along with 446 Zero Hour submissions and 207 Special Mentions.

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The Chairman also mentioned the re-election of Shri Harivansh as Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha for a third term, noting that he was felicitated by the Prime Minister and leaders across party lines.

He thanked the Deputy Chairman, Panel of Vice-Chairpersons, Leader of the House, Leader of the Opposition, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, party leaders, and all members for their cooperation in the smooth conduct of proceedings. Appreciation was also extended to the Secretary-General, parliamentary staff, and the media.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Members of Parliament in his office after both Houses were adjourned sine die.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Congress MPs Kumari Selja and KC Venugopal, along with several other MPs, were present at the meeting.

Earlier, an intensifying political standoff between the ruling BJP-led government and opposition parties over the failed legislation erupted, which was linked to the implementation of women’s reservation through a delimitation exercise. The bill could not secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, with 298 members voting in favour and 230 opposing it.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that the Constitution Amendment Bill had not been passed. Following the outcome, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government would not proceed with the remaining two interlinked bills.

The BJP has accused opposition parties of blocking a historic reform aimed at ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that parties like Congress, TMC, and others prevented the passage of the bill and warned of political consequences.

However, the opposition has maintained that it supports women’s reservation in principle but opposes linking it with delimitation and census processes. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, described the bill as an attempt to alter India’s electoral structure, while several Congress leaders termed the vote a defence of democratic values. (ANI)