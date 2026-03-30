Lok Sabha Passes The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025: Major Reforms to Speed Up Debt Recovery

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Today, the Lok Sabha passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025. It’s a big step toward making the insolvency process more efficient and focused on creditors. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the bill to tackle ongoing procedural delays and bring the 2016 Code up-to-date.

One major change is the new Creditor-Initiated Insolvency Resolution Process (CIIRP). With this, certain financial creditors who own at least 51% of the debt can start an out-of-court resolution process, which means less stress on the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). In CIIRP, the debtor keeps control of the company—unlike the usual Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), where management normally loses its position. There’s a strict 150-day deadline to finish CIIRP, and you can only stretch it by another 45 days. If things don’t get resolved in that time, or if the debtor refuses to cooperate, the NCLT can step in and either switch the case to a regular CIRP or go straight to liquidation.

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Besides that, the 2025 amendments set up a stronger legal frame for cross-border and group insolvency, matching Indian law with international standards like the UNCITRAL Model Law. So, now, insolvency proceedings can work across countries, and corporate groups get treated as one unit for resolution.

The Bill also tightens up the admission process for defaults. Now, when financial records show a default, the NCLT must accept the application—no wiggle room to reject it without a proper written explanation if they’re late beyond 14 days.

Liquidation is meant to move faster, too. The NCLT has to pass orders on liquidation within 30 days of the application. The whole liquidation process is limited to 180 days (with a possible 90-day extension), and voluntary liquidations must finish within a year. The reforms clearly state that statutory dues aren’t secured debts, and they give the Committee of Creditors (CoC) the power to oversee liquidators. With all these timelines and rules in place, the changes are designed to boost asset value and build a more transparent, investor-friendly system.