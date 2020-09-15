New Delhi : The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to cut the salaries of all MPs by 30 per cent and the sumptuary allowance of Ministers for a year, “to meet the exigencies arising out of Covid-19 pandemic”.

The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in the Lower House on Monday.

The Bill will replace the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance which was cleared by the Union Cabinet on 6th April and promulgated on 7th April this year.

The Bill makes these changes effective for a period of one year, effective from 1st April, 2020. The Lok Sabha members across party lines praised the bill and appreciated the prompt decisions of the government to tackle the situation arising due to the COVID pandemic.