Lok Sabha passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30 per cent

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi : The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to cut the salaries of all MPs by 30 per cent and the sumptuary allowance of Ministers for a year, “to meet the exigencies arising out of Covid-19 pandemic”.

The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in the Lower House on Monday.

Related News

East Coast Railway loads ashes for cement plants amid…

Vande Bharat: Air India announces 14 more flights between…

Lok Sabha Secretariat Issues New Rules For Parliament Panel…

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid coronavirus outbreak

The Bill will replace the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance which was cleared by the Union Cabinet on 6th April and promulgated on 7th April this year.

The Bill makes these changes effective for a period of one year, effective from 1st April, 2020. The  Lok Sabha members across party lines praised the bill and appreciated the prompt decisions of the government to tackle the situation arising due to the COVID pandemic.

You might also like
Nation

Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta asks unstarred questions in Parliament

World

India beats China to become member of UN Commission on women

Technology

India’s Short Video App ‘Changa’: Details here

State

East Coast Railway loads ashes for cement plants amid Covid-19 pandemic

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7