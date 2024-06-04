Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Vote counting to begin soon

New Delhi: The counting of votes of General Elections 2024 for 543 Lok Sabha Constituencies is set to begin shortly. The fate of nearly 800 candidates will be decided today.

Notably, the General Election 2024 was commenced in seven phases starting from April 19 and ended on June 1. To form a government, any party or coalition needs a majority of 272 seats.

It is worth mentioning here that this time BJP has set a target of 370 seats for itself and 400 seats for NDA. The votes will be counted under amid tight security arrangements at all the counting centres in the nation.

This year India made a world record with over 642 million voters including 312 million women who cast their votes during the General Elections 2024.

Addressing press, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that over 68,000 monitoring teams and 1.5 crore polling and security personnel were involved in the world’s largest electoral exercise.

During the press conference, he also said, “Only 39 repolls took place in the 2024 general elections as against 540 repolls in 2019.”

Meanwhile, during this year’s polls, seizures of Rs 10,000 crore, including cash, freebies, drugs and liquor, were made as compared to Rs 3,500 crore in 2019.

Also Read: Counting Of Votes To Begin In Odisha Amid Tight Security