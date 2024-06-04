Lok Sabha election results: Indore registers highest NOTA count ever

Bhopal: The Indore constituency in Madhya Pradesh has set a new record with the highest ever number of Nota votes polled at 1,94,466.

While the BJP’s Shankar Lalwani has taken a decisive lead of over 8 lakh votes in Indore, the second-highest votes so far have been counted in favour of NOTA.

Nota or ‘None of the Above’ is an option available on the voting machine, which allows voters to formally express their rejection of all running candidates. It was introduced during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

It should be mentioned here that after the Congress candidate from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew his nomination at the last minute, giving a virtual walk-over to the BJP, the grand old party had carried out a campaign urging the voters to press the NOTA button on polling day.

Not only the Congress, but several BJP leaders were also of the view that having no candidate from the opposition was setting a wrong precedent.

However, across Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is upbeat as their candidates are in the lead in all the 29 seats in the state, including in Chhindwara, the only constituency it lost to the Congress in 2019.

