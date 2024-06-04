Lok Sabha Election results 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor leading in postal ballots in Kerala

Lok Sabha Election results

Thiruvananthapuram: Sitting Congress MP from Wayand, Rahul Gandhi, and Shashi Tharoor at Thiruvananthapuram have started off with a lead when postal votes were counted on Tuesday.

Gandhi had won the 2019 polls by the highest margin in Kerala with over 4.37 lakh votes. Tharoor is aiming for his fourth straight win and is pitted against Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar of BJP and former MP Paniyan Ravindran of CPI.

Kerala has 20 seats and at the 2019 polls, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 seats and the CPI-M-led Left got one seat.

