Lok Sabha election results 2024: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh leading, says early trends

Lok Sabha election results 2024

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are leading from Varanasi and Lucknow Lok Sabha seats respectively as the counting of postal ballots is taking place.

Political stalwarts, cutting across party lines, have established an early lead in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies as counting of votes is underway on Tuesday.

Smriti Irani is leading from Amethi while Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur and Arun Govil from Meerut are also leading.

Akhilesh Yadav is leading from Kannauj, and his wife Dimple Yadav is leading from Mainpuri. SP candidate Annu Tandon is leading from Unnao she is pitted against Sakshi Maharaj of BJP.

According to initial counting, the BJP-led NDA is leading in 44 seats while the INDIA bloc is leading in 20 seats.

