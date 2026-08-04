Lok Sabha clears bill to increase Supreme court judges

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New Delhi: Lok Sabha passes Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which replaced an ordinance issued by the government last week to increase the sanctioned strength of the apex court from 34 to 38, including the Chief Justice of India.

The Bill was passed amid protests by opposition members.

Without any discussion, Lok Sabha passes Supreme Court judges number increase bill.

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The move to raise the number of Supreme Court judges to 38, including CJI, will help dispose of over 92,000 pending cases “without undue delay”.

The opposition moved a statutory resolution against the ordinance, but it was defeated by a voice vote before the Bill was passed.

It will now go to the Rajya Sabha before being introduced as a law.