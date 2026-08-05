Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid opposition demand for PM Modi, Amit Shah’s statements on police action at Jantar Mantar

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New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM on Wednesday amid continued disruptions in the House.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the opposition’s demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah make statements in Parliament.

“Our demand is that Prime Minister Modi Ji and Home Minister Amit Shah come to the House. They should give their statement, we are ready to discuss. The solution will emerge only through discussion,” Kharge said.

“It has been quite a few days since the House convened. They should come; by not coming to the House, they are insulting Parliament,” he added.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also said the opposition was demanding that the Prime Minister address the House on issues concerning the nation.

“The Opposition is demanding that the Prime Minister come to the House and address the issues concerning the nation. It is regrettable that both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are absent from the House, and their accountability on important national issues is also missing,” Gogoi said.

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Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said that the PM and Union Home Minister Shah must answer on the use of “force and firing of pellets at students” during the Jantar Mantar protests.

“The Home Minister, Amit Shah, should come to Parliament and make a statement regarding the use of force and the firing of pellets at students at Jantar Mantar. He should make a statement on chanda chori, the theft of offerings made to Lord Ram. He should make a statement on the issue of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, because he himself, along with the Prime Minister, had promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir that statehood would be restored,” Hussain said.

The Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others, marched from the Gandhi statue at Prerna Sthal to Makar Dwar in Parliament in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over ‘police action’ against CJP protestors on 20th July, the issue of alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement and other issues.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded strict accountability from the central government over the alleged police action agaisnt the student protestors, saying that those holding public office must take full responsibility for issuing orders to use force against young citizens.

Speaking to reporters, Vadra declared that India is a democratic country; “not someone’s royal court,” demanding to know who authorised the use of lathi charges and pellet guns.

(ANI)

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