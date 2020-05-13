Lockdown4.0: PM holds meeting to discuss modalities

New Delhi: A day after announcing the mega Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday is busy with another important assignment. Modi is holding a meeting of a high-powered group of secretaries on COVID-19 to discuss modalities ahead of Lockdown4.0 which will begin on May 18.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, PM Modi said that for Lockdown4.0 entirely new norms would be set up.

He said that before May 18, the norms would be made public. Sources said that the government is focussing primarily on restarting the industries especially the small and medium enterprises.

The empowered committee would soon redefine a new set of rules for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown. Inputs from various Chief Ministers would also be considered before releasing the new norms.

The Modi government has set up 11 empowered groups for ensuring a comprehensive and integrated response to the Covid-19 pandemic. These groups have been set up under Disaster Management Act.

According to officials in the know, each group has a senior representative from the PMO and the Cabinet Secretariat to ensure seamless coordination. The groups have been empowered to formulate plans and to take all steps for their time-bound implementation.