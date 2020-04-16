Lockdown not permanent solution against Covid-19: Rahul

New Delhi: Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of lockdown measures for another 19 days, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the restrictions are only a pause button to curb the spread of the coronavirus but will not defeat the deadly disease.

Addressing a presser through video conferencing here, he appealed to all the political parties to work unitedly in the fight against Covid-19.

The Congress leader urged the Centre to revamp the testing ability and make arrangements for a sufficient number of ventilators.

He added that the lockdown is not a permanent solution to stop the virus, but the need of the hour is to test to identify those who have contracted the infection.