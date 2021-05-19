Hyderabad: The Telangana government extended the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus till May 30. The ongoing lockdown which began on May 12 was supposed to end on May 22.
However, the relaxation to sell and buy essential items everyday for four hours from 6 am to 10 am shall continue.
Following are the lockdown guidelines:
- Passenger vehicles shall be regulated on the state borders. However, the movement of commodities shall be permitted without any restrictions
- All public transport services including TSRTC buses, SEIWIN, Hyderabad Metro, taxis, auto rickshaws, will be permitted from 6.00 am to 10.00 am only
- The movement of health care workers and passengers for accessing emergency medical services permitted
- Operation of all Inter-State bus and transport services including those by private operators will remain suspended
- Every person who is required to be in home isolation shall strictly observe the same failing which he/she will be liable for penal action and shifted to government isolation facility
- All government, as well as private establishments should make full payments of wages/salaries to the workers/employees, including those working under contract and outsourcing basis during the lockdown period. Any violation will be viewed seriously and will invite penal action under relevant Act(s)
- Marriage related gatherings (in case of marriages already fixed) shall ensure social distancing, wearing of face mask and other Covid related protocols. Only 40 persons allowed to attend a wedding event
- For funeral / last rites gatherings, the Telangana government has said that not more than 20 people would be allowed and all should adhere to COVID protocols