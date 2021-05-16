New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended lockdown period for one more week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

“We have been witnessing good recovery following the lockdown. Coronavirus cases have been on a decline. We don’t want to lose the gain that we have made in the last few days. We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 a.m. in Delhi,” he said.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 6,430 cases with 11 per cent positivity rate. The recovery was 11,591 but the daily death number was still very high at 337.

In the last few days, Delhi has witnessed some relief as daily positive cases and daily Covid positivity too, however, the city has been reporting over 300 deaths every day since May 4 (except two days when less than 300 were reported). The highest daily deaths in one day were reported on May 3, when a total of 448 Covid patients had died in the city.

Delhi reported 6,430 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since April 7 and the daily Covid positivity rate reduced to 11.32 per cent. For the last few days, Delhi has witnessed a sharp decline in daily positive cases, positivity rate and number of patients in home isolation etc.