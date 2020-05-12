Lockdown 4.0 news by PM Modi

Lockdown 4.0 will be in a new form with new rules: PM Modi

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Addressing the nation Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Lockdown 4.0 will be in a new form with new rules. The PM added that Corona will be a part of our lives for a very long time as said by scientists. However, we can’t let our lives remain confined around Corona.

Like many other countries across the globe, India has also landed in a crucial phase these days due to Corona pandemic. At this juncture, speculation over lockdown 4.0 was high.

About lockdown 4.0 PM Modi said, “Based on the suggestions by states, information related to lockdown 4 will be given to you before 18th May. We will fight Corona and we will move forward.”

PM Modi also announced a huge economic package of Rs. 20 lakh crore during his address to the nation.

You might also like
State

Details regarding Shramik Special trains’ running to Odisha

Nation

Odisha cadre IAS Officer Manoj Ahuja appointed as CBSE Chairman

Nation

PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package amid Coronavirus crisis

State

Superstar Chiranjeevi lauds lady cop from Odisha’s Malkangiri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.