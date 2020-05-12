Lockdown 4.0 will be in a new form with new rules: PM Modi

New Delhi: Addressing the nation Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Lockdown 4.0 will be in a new form with new rules. The PM added that Corona will be a part of our lives for a very long time as said by scientists. However, we can’t let our lives remain confined around Corona.

Like many other countries across the globe, India has also landed in a crucial phase these days due to Corona pandemic. At this juncture, speculation over lockdown 4.0 was high.

About lockdown 4.0 PM Modi said, “Based on the suggestions by states, information related to lockdown 4 will be given to you before 18th May. We will fight Corona and we will move forward.”

PM Modi also announced a huge economic package of Rs. 20 lakh crore during his address to the nation.