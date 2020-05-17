New Delhi: The Union government extended the lockdown across India till May 31 and is all set to issue the amended guidelines soon.

This is the fourth extension of the lockdown imposed across the country to check spread of Coronavirus.

The third phase of lockdown is ending today.

The Union government took the decision after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) asked the Ministries of Departments of Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31, 2020.

The NDMA also directed the National Executive Committee (NEC) to issue modifications in the guidelines, as necessary keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of COVID19.

The union government, in its effort to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country, took many measures including the Janata Curfew (voluntary curfew) and lockdown.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the nation to observe the Janata Curfew on March 22 , he announced for a nationwide lockdown for 21 days on March 24.

The government of India further extended the nationwide lockdown by two weeks until 17 May.