Location & wind speed forecast of Super Cyclone Amphan
Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department today gave the latest update of Super Cyclone Amphan.
Here is all you need to kn ow about it
Current location:
- Super Cyclone Amphan centred at 6.30 am today as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm over north-west Bay of Bengal.
- 125 km nearly South-Southwest of Paradeep
- 240 Km South of Odisha
- 305 Km South-West of Khepupara (Bangladesh)
Current Intensity Near Centre:
- 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph
Observation from the coast
- Wind speed: Paradeep- 106, Chandbali-74, Bhubaneswar-56, Balasore- 59, Puri-39, and Gopalpur-4 kmph.
- Rainfall: Paradeep- 197.1, Chandbali-60.4, Bhubaneswar-45.6, Balasore-52.2, Puri-82.0, and Gopalpur-8.6MM kmph since 8.30 PM yesterday.
Past movement:
- Moved North-North-West wards with a speed of 14 kmph during past 6 hours.
Forecast Movement, Intensity and Landfall:
- To move North-North-West wards and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatiya close to Sunderbans during afternoon to evening of today with a wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.
Wind Forecast for Coastal Odisha
- 100 to 110 gusting to 125 kmph along and off Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts till afternoon over Balasore district till evening.