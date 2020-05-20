Super Cyclone Amphan

Location & wind speed forecast of Super Cyclone Amphan

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department today gave the latest update of Super Cyclone Amphan.

Here is all you need to kn ow about it

Current location:

  • Super Cyclone Amphan centred at 6.30 am today as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm over north-west Bay of Bengal.
  • 125 km nearly South-Southwest of Paradeep
  • 240 Km South of Odisha
  • 305 Km South-West of Khepupara (Bangladesh)

Current Intensity Near Centre:

  • 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph

Observation from the coast

  • Wind speed: Paradeep- 106, Chandbali-74, Bhubaneswar-56, Balasore- 59, Puri-39, and Gopalpur-4 kmph.
  • Rainfall: Paradeep- 197.1, Chandbali-60.4, Bhubaneswar-45.6, Balasore-52.2, Puri-82.0, and Gopalpur-8.6MM kmph since 8.30 PM yesterday.

Past movement:

  • Moved North-North-West wards with a speed of 14 kmph during past 6 hours.

Forecast Movement, Intensity and Landfall:  

  • To move North-North-West wards and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatiya close to Sunderbans during afternoon to evening of today with a wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

Wind Forecast for Coastal Odisha

  • 100 to 110 gusting to 125 kmph along and off Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts till afternoon over Balasore district till evening.
