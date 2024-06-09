LIVE Updates of PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony from Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony LIVE: In a historic moment, Narendra Modi is all set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term today. President Droupadi Murmu will administer him the oath of office at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 PM.

After taking oath today, Modi will become the first leader after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected for a third consecutive term. Along with Modi, the following MP will also take oath as his Council of Ministers:

Rajnath Singh Nitin Gadkari Amit Shah Nirmala Sitharaman Ashwini Vaishnaw Piyush Goel Mansukh Mandaviya Arjun Meghwal Shivraj Singh Chauhan Bhupender Yadav Suresh Gopi Manohar Khattar Sarvanda Sonowal Kiren Rijiju Rao Inderjeet Jitendra Singh Kamaljeet Sehrawat Raksha Khadse G Kishan Reddy Hardeep Puri Giriraj Singh Nityanand Rai Bandi Sanjay Kumar Savitri Thakur BL Verma Annapurna Devi Ravneet Singh Bittu Shobha Karandjale Harsh Malhotra Jitin Prasada Bhagirath Chaudhary CR Patil Ajay Tamta Dharmendra Pradhan Gajendra Singh Shekhawat S Jaishankar Shantanu Thakur Jyotiraditya Scindia Shripad Naik Prahlad Joshi Krishna Pal Gujjar Sukanta Majumder Kamlesh Paswan L Murugan Jual Oram Virendra Kumar SPS Baghel V Somanna George Kurien Sanjay Seth Satish Dubey Raj Bhushan Nishad Durga Das Uikey K Rammohan Naidu Chandrasekhar Pemmasani Lallan Singh Ram Nath Thakur Jayant Chaudhary Chirag Paswan Pratap Rao Jadhav Jitin Ram Manjhi Chandra Prakash Choudhary Ramdas Athalwe Anupriya Patel HD Kumaraswamy

All these MPs were called by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to attend the tea programme at the Modi’s residence in New Delhi at 11.30 AM.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, BJP leader Smriti Irani, Actor Rajinikanth, CJI DY Chandrachud along with his wife arrive at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Andhra Pradesh CM designate N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP MP Hema Malini are at Rashtrapati Bhavan for Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

BJP MPs Rajnath Singh and Kangana Ranaut, Adani group chairman Gautam Adani, actor Shah Rukh Khan, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani reach for the oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, Parmarth Niketyan’s Swami Chidanand Saraswati and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

BJP MP Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrive at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan

BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari along with Kiren Rijiju arrive at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony.

Actor Akshay Kumar, Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharati and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan reach Rashtrapati Bhavan

