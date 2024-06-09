LIVE Updates of PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony from Rashtrapati Bhavan

LIVE Updates of PM Modi’s swearing in ceremony

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony LIVE: In a historic moment, Narendra Modi is all set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term today. President Droupadi Murmu will administer him the oath of office at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 PM.

After taking oath today, Modi will become the first leader after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected for a third consecutive term. Along with Modi, the following MP will also take oath as his Council of Ministers:

  1. Rajnath Singh
  2. Nitin Gadkari
  3. Amit Shah
  4. Nirmala Sitharaman
  5. Ashwini Vaishnaw
  6. Piyush Goel
  7. Mansukh Mandaviya
  8. Arjun Meghwal
  9. Shivraj Singh Chauhan
  10. Bhupender Yadav
  11. Suresh Gopi
  12. Manohar Khattar
  13. Sarvanda Sonowal
  14. Kiren Rijiju
  15. Rao Inderjeet
  16. Jitendra Singh
  17. Kamaljeet Sehrawat
  18. Raksha Khadse
  19. G Kishan Reddy
  20. Hardeep Puri
  21. Giriraj Singh
  22. Nityanand Rai
  23. Bandi Sanjay Kumar
  24. Savitri Thakur
  25. BL Verma
  26. Annapurna Devi
  27. Ravneet Singh Bittu
  28. Shobha Karandjale
  29. Harsh Malhotra
  30. Jitin Prasada
  31. Bhagirath Chaudhary
  32. CR Patil
  33. Ajay Tamta
  34. Dharmendra Pradhan
  35. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
  36. S Jaishankar
  37. Shantanu Thakur
  38. Jyotiraditya Scindia
  39. Shripad Naik
  40. Prahlad Joshi
  41. Krishna Pal Gujjar
  42. Sukanta Majumder
  43. Kamlesh Paswan
  44. L Murugan
  45. Jual Oram
  46. Virendra Kumar
  47. SPS Baghel
  48. V Somanna
  49. George Kurien
  50. Sanjay Seth
  51. Satish Dubey
  52. Raj Bhushan Nishad
  53. Durga Das Uikey
  54. K Rammohan Naidu
  55. Chandrasekhar Pemmasani
  56. Lallan Singh
  57. Ram Nath Thakur
  58. Jayant Chaudhary
  59. Chirag Paswan
  60. Pratap Rao Jadhav
  61. Jitin Ram Manjhi
  62. Chandra Prakash Choudhary
  63. Ramdas Athalwe
  64. Anupriya Patel
  65. HD Kumaraswamy

All these MPs were called by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to attend the tea programme at the Modi’s residence in New Delhi at 11.30 AM.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, BJP leader Smriti Irani, Actor Rajinikanth, CJI DY Chandrachud along with his wife arrive at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Andhra Pradesh CM designate N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP MP Hema Malini are at Rashtrapati Bhavan for Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

BJP MPs Rajnath Singh and Kangana Ranaut, Adani group chairman Gautam Adani, actor Shah Rukh Khan, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani reach for the oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, Parmarth Niketyan’s Swami Chidanand Saraswati and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

BJP MP Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrive at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan

BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari along with Kiren Rijiju arrive at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony.

Actor Akshay Kumar, Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharati and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan reach Rashtrapati Bhavan

 

