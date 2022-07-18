LIVE UPDATE: Polling For Presidential Polls To Begin Soon

New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar: Polling for the Presidential election will begin today in the Parliament and respective state Assemblies to elect a new President.

The voting is scheduled to begin at 10 am.

Draupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, supported by the Opposition parties.

A polling booth has been setup inside the Parliament premises where Members of Parliament will cast their votes.

The Rajya Sabha’s Secretary General is the Returning Officer for this election.

The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and that of all the state Assemblies, including National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies and Members of Legislative Council are not eligible to vote.

A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections.

The total value of votes is 10,86,431, of which votes of MLAs are 5,43,231 and MPs are 5,43,200.

The Presidential elections in 2017 were held on July 17 and the result was announced on July 20.