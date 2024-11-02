Live gun cartridge found on Air India flight in Delhi: Air India Spokesperson 

By Sudeshna Panda
Delhi to Chicago Air India flight diverted
Image for representation

New Delhi: An Air India Spokesperson confirmed that a live gun cartridge was found on an Air India flight in Delhi on October 27, 2024.

The Air India Spokesperson informed that, “One ammunition cartridge was found in the pocket of a seat of our flight AI 916 after it had landed from Dubai at Delhi on 27 October 2024. ”

The spokesperson further added that, “all passengers were safely disembarked.”

“A complaint was immediately lodged with the Airport Police by Air India strictly adhering to the laid down security protocols,” Air India Spokesperson added.

Read The Official X Post Here:

Also Read: Flight From Bengaluru Lands In Ayodhya After Receiving Bomb Threat
You might also like

Tragic! 3-year-old raped and murdered by relative in Andhra Pradesh

RG Kar Medical College Case: Junior doctors call for capital punishment

25-year-old man rapes grandmother in UP’s Shahjahanpur

WATCH: Shocking! Pregnant woman forced to clean blood soaked hospital bed post…