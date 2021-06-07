Lightning Claims 26 Lives In West Bengal

By WCE 7
lightning in west bengal
Pic Credits: netralnews

Kolkata: As many as 26 people have lost their lives in five places across West Bengal on Monday afternoon. Kolkata also witnessed thunderstorm and heavy showers.

Reportedly, 11 in Hooghly, nine in Murshidabad two in Bankura, two each in East Midnapore and West Midnapore have died on the spot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and approved an ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed and ₹ 50,000 for the injured, informed PMO.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

