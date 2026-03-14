Retired Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain takes oath as the Governor of Bihar

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Patna: Retired Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain takes oath as the Governor of Bihar at a ceremony at the Lok Bhavan in Bihar today.

This oath taking ceremony as a governor was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his cabinet colleagues, senior officers and others.

Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain replaced Arif Mohammed Khan and became the new governor of bihar.

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Syed Ata Hasnain was active in national and academic roles even after retirement. He was appointed as chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir in 2018 and in 2020 he joined the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as a member.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Patna | Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) takes oath as the Governor of Bihar pic.twitter.com/351cwdvupM — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2026



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