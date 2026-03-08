Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh’s helicopter makes emergency landing in Srinagar

Advertisement

Srinagar: An emergency landing was carried out for Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh’s helicopter in Srinagar after a technical glitch was experienced today.

When the helicopter was flying it experienced technical glitches and as a precautionary measure, a decision was made to make an emergency landing in Srinagar, Kashmir at the GVK helipad.

Following the incident, he was taken to the Police Guest House in Srinagar.

Further necessary actions and investigation into this matter is underway.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

<

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Due to a technical snag in the helicopter of Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd), an emergency landing was carried out in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal. The helicopter belongs to the Uttarakhand government. According to information received from… pic.twitter.com/VYunB4KwuG — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2026

/p>

Also Read: Delhi woman spends night in forest to escape rape attempt by taxi driver in Uttarakhand