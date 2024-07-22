“Let’s work together and rise above party,” says PM Modi ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament

New Delhi: Ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed media. During his address, he urged the Opposition to put aside past bitterness and work together with the government to drive India’s development.

“Today is the first Monday of Sawan. An important session is starting on this auspicious day. I extend my greetings to the countrymen on the first Monday of Sawan. The monsoon session of Parliament is starting today. Today the whole country is looking at it. This should be a positive session,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi while addressing further mentioned, “I would like to request all the MPs of the country that from January till now we have fought as much as we had to, but now that period is over, the public has given its verdict. I would like to ask all the parties to rise above party lines and dedicate themselves to the country and use this dignified platform of Parliament for the next 4.5 years. In the election year of January 2029, you can play any game, but till then we should participate for the empowerment of the farmers, youth and the country.”

The Prime Minister said, “You must have seen that in the first Session of the Parliament, an attempt was made to stifle the voice of the government that has been elected with a majority by 140 crore people of the country. For 2.5 hours, an attempt was made to suppress the voice of the Prime Minister. The people of the country have sent us for the country and not for the party. This Parliament is for the country, not for the party.”

“It is a matter of great pride for every citizen that India is the fastest growing country among the countries with large economies. In the last 3 years, we are moving ahead with a continuous growth of 8 per cent,” PM Modi further added.

It is worth mentioning here that the Monsoon session began today and will continue till August 12. Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman will introduce the budget on July 23 (tomorrow).