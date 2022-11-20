LeT hybrid terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar: A hybrid Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who was accompanying a police search party at the site of an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district was killed in militant firing, police said on Sunday.

“When search party reached towards the suspected hideout terrorists opened fire which hit one accused, hybrid terrorist of LeT Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam, who was with search party for identification of hideout. He was rushed to SDH Bijbehara where doctors declared him brought dead,” the police said.

The encounter had started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in the Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbeharaa.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing.