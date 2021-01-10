LeT Hideout Busted In Kashmir, 1 Terrorist Associate Arrested

By IANS
let hideout busted
Image Credits: IANS

Srinagar: Based on credible input regarding presence of terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in a hideout constructed in a house in village Chandhara Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police along with the Army and CRPF launched a search operation Sunday morning.

During search one large hideout of LeT outfit was found in a cowshed and was destroyed subsequently, officials said.

Police said one terrorist associate identified as Adil Ahmad Shah, resident of Chandhara Pampore, of LeT was also arrested.

“Incriminating material and cache of ammunition including 26 round of AK-47 were recovered from the busted hideout,” police said.

Police have registered an FIR.

You might also like
Nation

PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Plane Crash In Indonesia

State

SBI SO Recruitment Process For 452 Posts Ending On This Day, Apply Soon

Nation

CAIT Asks Government To Ban WhatsApp And Facebook

Nation

PM To Meet CMs On Monday On Vaccine Roll-Out, Corona Situation

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.