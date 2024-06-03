LeT commander Riyaz Dar, one more terrorist killed in J&K gunfight

LeT commander Riyaz Dar killed

New Delhi: Top LeT commander Riyaz Dar and one more terrorist were killed in the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in J and K’s Pulwama district on Monday, officials said.

The encounter took place in the Nihama village of Pulwama.

“Following specific intelligence input, security forces, including police, army and the CRPF, surrounded Nihama village to carry out searches. As the security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they opened fire at the surrounding security forces triggering an encounter. Two terrorists have been killed in this operation so far,” an official said.

One of them was identified as Dar.

Security forces had even brought Dar’s family to the encounter site to give the local terrorist commander a chance to surrender. However, even after repeated appeals by the family to surrender, Riyaz Dar continued firing at the security forces. Meanwhile, the house that the terrorists were using as a fortified bunker caught fire.

