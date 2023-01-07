Leopard safely rescued from house in UP’s Aligarh: Watch

New Delhi: A leopard was safely rescued from a house in Jawan village in Aligarh area of Uttar Pradesh.

Leopard safely rescued from a house in Jawan village of UP’s Aligarh, after it wandered into the house earlier today, tweeted ANI.

The leopard is reportedly around 3-3.5 years old and weighs approximately 60 kg. A team from the Forest department and 2 teams of doctors from Etawah Lion Safari & Wildlife SOS were deployed.

As per reports, the Leopard entered the house around 9.45am and tried to attack a person. However, she immediately went into the kitchen and locked himself there. The woman reportedly informed.

It has also been known that the leopard had caused a minor scratch to a child earlier in the morning.

As per the latest report, the leopard was captured safely and alive.

Watch the video here: