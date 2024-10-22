Leopard attack in MP’s Shahdol district, 3 Injured, video goes viral, WATCH

Bhopal: Three people were injured when a leopard attacked a picnic group near a forest in MP’s Shahdol district on Sunday. A woman and an off-duty police officer sustained serious head injuries. The incident occurred in Khitauli village, Sohagpur area, approximately 150km from Jabalpur. The group was on a picnic when the leopard attacked.

A 29-second video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the picnickers provoking the leopard, saying ‘aa jaa-aa jaa’ after spotting it behind bushes. The leopard suddenly charged, jumping on a man, ripping into him, and then attacking another person. The video recorder turned off the camera and fled. The injured individuals are Nitin Samdariya (35), an ASI with Shahdol police, Akash Kushwaha (23), and Nandini Singh (25). Others were injured while trying to escape. Reportedly, all victims are residents of Shahdol town, around 100km from Khitauli.

“The woman suffered severe injuries as the leopard dug its claws into her head,” Sohagpur Police Station In-Charge Bhupendra Mani Pandey told TOI.

