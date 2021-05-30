Assam MLA Leho Ram Boro Succums To Covid-19

By IANS
Image Credit: Eastmojo.com

Guwahati: Leho Ram Boro, s sitting MLA of United People’s Party Liberal died due to Covid on Saturday, three days after the sitting legislator Majendra Narzary of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) succumbed to the dreaded disease, health officials said.

Boro, 63, was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday after he tested positive for Covid.

“The tribal leadera¿s condition deteriorated since Friday night and he suffered a cardiac arrest before he breathed his last,” doctors of the government-run GMCH said.

The first-time UPPL legislator elected from the Tamulpur constituency, is survived by two sons.

Four-time Gossaigaon MLA Majendra Narzary, 67, died due to post-Covid complications on Wednesday.

Both Boro and Narzary were elected to the assembly from the Assembly constituencies in the tribal dominated Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of western Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and many other leaders have condoled the MLAs demise.

