Leading crowds to violence is not leadership: Army Chief

New Delhi: Leading crowds to violence is not leadership, said Army Chief. Taking a stand over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday that instigating large crowds to turn violent and carry out arson doesn’t amount to leadership.

General Rawat said at an event – Six Sigma Healthcare Delhi- that the Leadership is all about leading. “Therefore what is complex about leadership if it is all about leading? If you move forward everybody follows. It is not that simple. It appears simple, but it is a complex phenomenon.” Leading crowds

During the event, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan was the guest of honour.

General Rawat said even among the crowd one would find a leader. “But leaders are those who lead people in the right direction,” General Rawat said.

Indirectly hinting about violence and arson during agitation over the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country, General Rawat pointed out: “Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we have witnessed in a large number of universities and college students… they are leading masses to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns”.

He stressed: “This is not leadership.”

This is the first time General Rawat, who is to retire on December 31, made a statement over the prevailing law and order situation in the country.

General Rawat is among the top contender for the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the Principal Military Adviser to the Defence Minister on tri-services matters.

Sources said that the government is considering appointing serving General Rawat as India’s first CDS. The decision would be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rawat was commissioned into the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles on December 16, 1978.

On December 16, the Central government announced that Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane will be the next Chief of Army Staff leading the 1.3 million-strong force after General Rawat retires. Lt Gen Naravane is currently serving as Vice Chief of the Army.

(IANS)