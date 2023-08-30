Lawyer shot dead in his chamber in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A lawyer was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in his chamber in Sadar tehsil under the Sihani gate police station area in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

The lawyer, identified as Monu Chaudhary, was having food in his chamber number 95 when the gunmen attacked him, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. and Choudhary’s body was found in a pool of blood on his seat.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and are examining CCTV footage to identify assailants.

Chaudhary had contested election for the Tehsil Bar Association.

In view of the statewide advocates’ strike called by Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh today, police forces were deployed in courts and tehsils, but despite that the assailants committed the crime and fled the scene. The entire incident has raised questions over police security.