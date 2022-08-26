Latest threat: Mumbai Police, now, get message to ‘avoid Somalia-type attacks’

Mumbai: For the fourth time in barely a week, the Mumbai Police on Friday received a warning – this time cautioning them to “avoid a Somalia-type attack” in India, in the reference to the attack on a hotel in the African country’s capital.

The latest warning was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline number from an international number and the matter is being probed as per established procedures of the Mumbai Cyber Police Cell.

The series of threats, and warnings are being taken seriously particularly in view of the ensuing 10-day Ganeshotsav festival starting from August 31 when lakhs of people troop out on to the roads.

The latest message came after the first potential threat on August 18 when a yacht with 3 AK-56s and ammunition washed ashore in Raigad, followed by WhatsApp messages on August 20 warning of a “26/11-style” attack in Mumbai.

The police again were on high alert after an extortion threat was received by the Hotel Lalit near the Mumbai Airport on August 23, failing which bomb blasts would be triggered at the hotel, but it turned out to be a hoax, followed by the “Somalia-style’ attack caution now.

On August 19, Islamic terror group Al-Shabaab had attacked the Hotel Hayat in the east African nation’s capital of Mogadishu, in which at least 21 were killed and around 120 injured.

