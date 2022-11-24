Latest regulations issued by AIIMS Delhi to be followed mandatorily

AIIMS Delhi issues new regulations, that are to be strictly adhered to until the e-Hospital facility is down.

By KalingaTV Bureau
aiims delhi issues new regulations
Representational Image: IANS

Delhi AIIMS issued new regulations earlier today. It says that admission, discharge, and transfer processes are to be done manually at the hospital. Along with all of this, death certificates and birth certificates are to be made manually on forms as per instruction from the working committee.

The points stated by the SOP are:

  • In case a person does not have a UHID, his contact number should be considered for patient identification.
  • Admission, discharge, and transfer processes are to be done manually at the hospital.
  • Only urgent samples are to be sent, that too along with filled forms.
  • Only urgent investigations are to be carried out with the concerned sent forms.
  • Death certificates and birth certificates are to be made manually on forms
SOP for Manual Sample Processing:

  1. Samples are to be sent to concerned departments for tasting only along with the correct form
  • Serum samples, blood sugar, and viral marker: Yellow form
  • CBC, PS, and Coagulation: Pink form
  • Microbiology: Blue form
      2. Personal details are to be mandatorily mentioned
  • Name, Age, and Gender
  • Ward or Bed number

3. Reports are to be collected manually by the attendees of the concerned department.

4. Only the samples of high priority and urgency are to be sent for testing.

The new regulations issue by AIIMS, Delhi are to be followed until the e-Hospital facility is down.

