Late-night EVM row in West Bengal, Mamata visits strongroom, TMC protests in Kolkata

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Kolkata: With just days left for vote counting in the high-stakes Assembly elections, political tension escalated in West Bengal after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited an EVM strongroom late at night, triggering protests by the Trinamool Congress.

The controversy began after the party alleged that strongrooms storing electronic voting machines were opened without informing authorised representatives. The issue surfaced soon after the second and final phase of polling concluded. Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by her election agent, reached the counting centre at Sakhawat Memorial School in Kolkata’s Bhabanipur area to review the situation.

She remained inside the strongroom premises for nearly four hours before leaving shortly after midnight, expressing concerns over transparency in the process and stressing the need to safeguard public votes. The Chief Minister also pushed for stricter monitoring arrangements, including surveillance measures.

The situation intensified as Trinamool leaders staged a sit-in protest outside the strongroom at Netaji Indoor Stadium in central Kolkata, where EVMs from several constituencies are stored. Senior party leaders, including candidates and ministers, raised questions over the sudden reopening of the strongroom and lack of prior communication.

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Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari countered the allegations, stating that his party maintained strict vigilance at the strongroom and accused the ruling party of attempting to create unnecessary controversy. Other BJP leaders also dismissed the claims, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

The Election Commission of India rejected all allegations, clarifying that strongrooms were sealed securely after polling and all protocols were followed. Officials confirmed that the facilities remain under tight security and there has been no breach.

West Bengal’s Assembly election has turned into a fierce political contest, with intense campaigning and allegations from both sides. Counting for all 294 seats is scheduled to take place on May 4 under heavy security arrangements.