Captain DV Sathe last rites
Photo Credit: ANI

Last rites of Captain Deepak V Sathe performed in Mumbai

By KalingaTV Bureau
Maharashtra: The last rites of Late Captain Deepak V Sathe who was killed in Friday’s Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight crash, was performed with full state honours at Tagore Nagar Crematorium in Mumbai.
Captain Sathe was flying the Air India Express flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 7.

The Chief Minister’s office also said that his life has been one that shall inspire many more young pilots to achieve the Sword of Honour and command over the skies.

The 58-year-old Sathe, a former Indian Air Force fighter pilot, was a resident of Mumbai’s Powai and is survived by his wife Sushma, sons Shantanu, and Dhananjay and daughter Anjali.

