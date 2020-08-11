Last rites of Captain Deepak V Sathe performed in Mumbai
The State has decided to accord a state funeral to the late Wing Commander (Retd) Captain DV Sathe. His life has been one that shall inspire many more young pilots to achieve the Sword of Honour and command over the skies.
The 58-year-old Sathe, a former Indian Air Force fighter pilot, was a resident of Mumbai’s Powai and is survived by his wife Sushma, sons Shantanu, and Dhananjay and daughter Anjali.