Last date for EWS/DG, CWSN category admission in Delhi schools extended

New Delhi: The last date for the EWS/DG and CWSN category admissions in all Private Unaided Recognized Schools of Delhi at Entry Level Classes for the Academic Session 2024-25 has been extended.

The last date for reporting for admission is extended upto 31.07.2024 (Wednesday) till 1:00 PM.

Delhi Govt’s Directorate of Education orders to extend the last date for EWS/DG & CWSN category admissions in all Private Unaided Recognized Schools of Delhi at Entry Level Classes for the Academic Session 2024-25, reads a circular issued today by the Government National Capital Territory of Delhi (Private School Branch).

