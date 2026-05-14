Larsen & Toubro teams up with Exail to develop an unmanned Mine Counter Measure Suite for the Indian Navy

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New Delhi: Larsen abd Toubro (L&T) has entered a strategic collaboration with France-based Exail to deliver an advanced Unmanned Mine Counter-Measure (MCM) Suite for the Indian Navy’s Mine Counter Measure Vessels (MCMVs) programme.

According to company information, L&T and Exail will together provide the Indian Navy with a state-of-the-art Unmanned MCM Suite, incorporating autonomous and remotely operated systems designed to detect, classify, identify and neutralise naval mines in a safe, stand-off manner.

L&T, as the prime contractor, will offer the Unmanned MCM Suite to all shipyards participating in Indian Navy’s upcoming programme for 12 Mine Counter Measure Vessels. Exail will serve as the technology partner.

The partnership will enable the delivery of Exail’s globally proven MCM technologies, already in operation with several navies worldwide and validated through extensive real-world deployments. The collaboration represents a major step towards strengthening India’s mine countermeasure capabilities, enhancing maritime security and reinforcing Indo-French defence cooperation, while building a robust and self-reliant naval defence manufacturing ecosystem in India.

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Aligned with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, the programme will incorporate strong local industrial collaboration and capability development.

Commenting on the development, Arun Ramchandani, Senior VP & Head -Precision Engineering & Systems, L&T, said, “This partnership brings together L&T, with its extensive defence products legacy and maritime capabilities, and Exail, a global leader in unmanned maritime systems and mine warfare technologies. Exail contributes decades of proven operational expertise, while L&T leverages its strengths in defence engineering, indigenous manufacturing, complex system integration and lifecycle support”.

Jerome Bendell, CEO – Maritime Systems Business Line, Exail, said, “We are proud to partner with L&T on this strategic programme for the Indian Navy. Beyond delivering a proven unmanned mine countermeasures capability, this collaboration also reflects a shared ambition to support the long-term development of sovereign unmanned maritime systems in India. By combining Exail’s operational expertise with L&T’s strong industrial and integration capabilities, we see significant potential to contribute to the local development and production of next-generation naval drones and autonomous mission systems”.

(ANI)