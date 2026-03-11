Landmark Judgment! SC allows passive euthanasia for Harish Rana

Advertisement

New-Delhi: In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed passive euthanasia to 32-year-old Harish Rana, who has been in coma past 13 years. He had suffered severe brain injuries.

This marks the first-ever case of a court-ordered passive euthanasia in the country.

The decision came from a bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan, marking a turning point in India.

They have ordered, “‘Gods ask no man if he accepts life, you must take it’. These are the words of (US minister) Henry (Ward Beecher) which hold significance when courts are asked if individuals can choose to die.” Justice Pardiwala quoted the well-known phrase from William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, “To be or not to be”, and said it was being used to decide the “right to die”.

Harish Rana , a student of Punjab University, fell off the fourth floor of a paying guest accommodation in 2013 when he was just 20 year-old and suffered serious injuries. He was put on life support. Since then, he has been confined to a bed with a tracheostomy tube for respiration and a gastrojejunostomy tube for feeding.

Over the years, with no improvement in his condition, Rana’s parents approached the courts seeking permission to withdraw life-sustaining treatment. They argued that their son was being kept alive artificially and that continuing treatment served no medical purpose.