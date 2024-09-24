Landlord’s son arrested for spying on IAS aspirant woman tenant in Delhi

New Delhi: The son of a landlord in Delhi has reportedly been arrested on Tuesday for spying on an IAS aspirant girl, a tenant at his house. The incident took place in the Shakarpur area of the national capital.

As per reports, the culprit, a 30-year-old man was arrested for secretly installing hidden cameras in the bedroom and bathroom of the female tenant. The woman discovered one of the cameras and informed Police about it. Police reached the house and initiated probe and found another spy cam hidden in the bathroom (apart from the one in the bedroom).

The woman suspected when her whatsApp account was accessed from an unknown laptop. She searched her apartment and found and found a hidden camera in the light holder.

The police investigated and reportedly arrested the landlord’s son. He admitted that he had installed the cams three months ago when the woman had gone to her place in UP. He took benefit of the trust of the woman. He would often take the house keys, saying he needed to fix electrical issues, but actually retrieved recorded footage. Apart from the cams, Police also seized two laptops with the said recorded videos.

Also read: Woman given Rs 23 crore after secret surveillance by millionaire boss discovered