Jharkhand: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to ​​former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in the land scam case.

Mr Soren resigned as Chief Minister on January 31 as the ED arrested him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He has been accused of illegally acquiring 8.86 acres land in Ranchi.

(This is a developing story)

