Lamborghini accident: Businessman’s son Shivam Mishra’s name included in FIR

Kanpur: Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal on Tuesday said the investigation into the Lamborghini car accident on VIP Road is ongoing, confirming that accused Shivam Mishra’s name has been included in the FIR.

Raghubir Lal clarified that Shivam Mishra is considered the driver based on the evidence collected so far, including CCTV footage.

“When Shivam’s name comes up in our investigation, it means that we are satisfied that the driver was Shivam, so they can keep saying anything. We have CCTV footage. His name has been included in the FIR,” he added.

The commissioner further stated that Shivam’s father will also participate in the investigation, as the notice has been issued.

“Let me make one thing clear to you, only one person is injured in this and that too is a minor injury. His father will come; we have issued a notice, and he will present his side. He will participate in the investigation,” he further said.

The police Commissioner also confirmed that the Lamborghini involved in the incident has been seized, and an FIR has been registered.

The accident occurred near Jhula Park Crossing on Sunday afternoon, when a speeding Lamborghini car struck a parked motorcycle, before ramming into a passerby. The complainant suffered serious injuries to his left leg, ankle and other parts of the body. The motorcycle was badly damaged. Several pedestrians were also injured in the incident.

The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 324(4), and the investigation has been assigned to SI Dinesh Kumar. DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.