Lalu Prasad’s kidney transplant successful in Singapore: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Doctors in Singapore successfully transplanted the kidney of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday, his son and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said.

Lalu Prasad was admitted in the Mount Elizabeth hospital in Singapore for the transplant. His daughter Rohini Acharya has donated the kidney.

Following the successful transplant, Tejashwi released a video from his official Twitter account and said that his father Lalu Prasad and sister Rohini were fine after the operation.

“My father and sister were shifted to ICU from the operation theatre after successful kidney transplant. Both of them are healthy and interacted with us. Thanks for the blessings by everyone,” Tejashwi added.

Tejashwi’s sister and second eldest daughter of Lalu Prasad, is currently living with her husband and children in Singapore. When Lalu Prasad was suffering from severe infection in both the kidneys, Rohini decided to donate her kidney.

The doctors in Singapore conducted the health check-up of both donor and recipient, and agreed to the transplant. The doctors observed no complication as the donor and the recipient were from one family.

Meanwhile, the supporters of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) organised a ‘havan’ at several places in Bihar.

Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav also organised a ‘havan’ at his residence in Patna. RJD MLC Qari Suhaib offered a ‘chadar’ in the ‘Mazaar’ located at the Patna high court.

Lalu Prasad, who was serving a jail term in Hotwar jail, Ranchi, in the fodder scam, was suffering from severe infection in both the kidneys. He was admitted in the Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi, where Dr. Vidyapati was the first who suggested him to undergo the kidney transplant. Later, he was also admitted in AIIMS, Delhi, as well.

“In today’s world when children of big families do not care for their fathers and mothers, Rohini Acharya has given the message to them that no one is bigger than mother and father,” said Jagadanand Singh, state RJD President.

He added: “Lalu Prasad is a leader of Dalits and weaker section of society in the country. Everyone including the Opposition party leaders are praying for his good health.”

Nawal KIshore Yadav, a BJP MLC, said: “Lalu Prasad Yadav is a leader of Bihar and our country. I pray to God for his long life.”