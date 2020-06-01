Lalu gives 18 names to Nitish regime in own style

Patna: The Assembly elections are expected in Bihar this year and almost every political party is gearing up for this. Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, who is currently in jail after being convicted in Fodder scam, is also constantly targeting the state government and its regime in his own style on social media.

On Monday, a tweet from his account gave 18 names to the Nitish regime and appealed to the public to remove this government in the next election.

A satirical tweet in Hindi said: “Pandrah saal se Bihar mein chhal-bal raj, daladal raj, anargal raj, vaakchhal raj, nishphal raj, viphal raj, amangal raj, kolaahal raj, halaahaal raj, akushal raj, bandal raj, adiyal raj, mariyal raj, ghaayal raj, illegal raj, anaitik raj, dushaasan raj, vishvaasaghaatee raj. Ise ukhaadane ka karo kaaj, lao gareeb-gurabe ka raj.

Significantly, Lalu Prasad, the former chief minister of Bihar, is serving a jail term following his conviction in the fooder scam. Presently, he is admitted in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi. But he is continuously targeting the state government through Twitter.