Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen, shares romantic pics on Twitter

By WCE 5
Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen
Lalit Modi, Susmita Sen. Photo: Twitter

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on Thursday announced that he is dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and intends to tie the knot with her soon soon.

Earlier, Lait Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his better half’ and describing it as a new beginning’.

“Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” he wrote.

Calling Sen his better half, Lalit Modi sent their fans into a frenzy with several discussing if the two were already married.

However, he cleared the air with another tweet, saying, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER.”

Lalit Modi has been in London since 2010, when he left India amid investigation into his alleged role in tax evasion and money-laundering.

Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film ‘Dastak’. The 46-year-old actress has two daughters — Alisah and Renee.

